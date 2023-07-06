wrestling / News
Participants Set For AEW Blood & Guts Match
July 5, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has revealed the participants in the Blood & Guts match for later this month. Tonight’s show revealed that Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita, and a mystery partner will be on the Blackpool Combat Club’s team while Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, the Young Bucks and also a mystery partner will be Team Elite.
The show takes place on the July 19th episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs from Boston live on TBS.
