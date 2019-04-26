Participants Revealed For Wild Card Battle Royal at NWA Crockett Cup

– The NWA has announced the participants for the Wild Card Battle Royal at this weekend’s Crockett Cup. The Boys, The Dawson Brothers, and Jocephus and a Mystery Partner will battle for the final spot in the tournament, facing Crimson and Jax Dane in the first round of the tournament.

Cats outta the bag! Honored to be apart of this legacy. Ya better get to Concord, NC tomorrow so you can watch the Dawson Brothers go all the way and win the #CrockettCup https://t.co/pNkf1hayMt — Zane Dawson (@zanedawson) April 26, 2019

*HUGE* opportunity this weekend! Let's get it! RT https://t.co/CUTWU0TmXS — The Boys Brent (@Twin_Thing_Two) April 26, 2019

I have returned, and I have so many messages of enlightenment to share to all of they that will be partaking in the #CrockettCup. #NWA #ROH #Wrestling #cabarrusarena https://t.co/xsTIb59SjB — The Kingdom of Jocephus (@jocephusNWA) April 26, 2019

The full card is below:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll

* NWA National Championship Match: Willie Mack vs. Colt Cabana

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Allysin Kay vs. Santana Garrett

* Crockett Cup First Round Match: The Briscoes vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

* Crockett Cup First Round Match: Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yugi Nagata

* Crockett Cup First Round Match: Flip Gordon and Bandido vs. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr.

* Crockett Cup First Round Match: The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane) vs. Winner of the Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal

* Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal: The Boys, The Dawson Brothers, and Jocephus and a Mystery Partner