Participants Revealed For Wild Card Battle Royal at NWA Crockett Cup

April 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The NWA has announced the participants for the Wild Card Battle Royal at this weekend’s Crockett Cup. The Boys, The Dawson Brothers, and Jocephus and a Mystery Partner will battle for the final spot in the tournament, facing Crimson and Jax Dane in the first round of the tournament.

The full card is below:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll
* NWA National Championship Match: Willie Mack vs. Colt Cabana
* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Allysin Kay vs. Santana Garrett
* Crockett Cup First Round Match: The Briscoes vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express
* Crockett Cup First Round Match: Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yugi Nagata
* Crockett Cup First Round Match: Flip Gordon and Bandido vs. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr.
* Crockett Cup First Round Match: The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane) vs. Winner of the Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal
* Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal: The Boys, The Dawson Brothers, and Jocephus and a Mystery Partner

