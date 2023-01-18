wrestling / News
Passing of Jay Briscoe Reportedly Led To Change To Last Night’s WWE NXT
As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, when word of Briscoe’s passing got to WWE, plans for a segment on last night’s NXT were cancelled.
The segment was set to feature the New Day holding a ‘funeral’ for Pretty Deadly’s title shot. However, after learning what happened, both the New Day and Shawn Michaels decided not to go through with the segment. Instead, Michaels added the tribute to Briscoe in the show, with Vic Joseph announcing his passing on commentary.
There was a planned NXT segment tonight where New Day would hold a "funeral" for Pretty Deadly's title shot. When word of Jay Briscoe's passing emerged, New Day and Shawn Michaels nixed the segment, and Michaels added the Vic Joseph tribute of Briscoe to the show.
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 18, 2023
