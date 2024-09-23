wrestling / News
Past Episodes Of WWE NXT Listed As Leaving Peacock Next Week
September 23, 2024 | Posted by
WWE NXT’s archives appear to be leaving Peacock next week. As PWInsider notes, Peacock lists a number of the past episodes of the brand as leaving the service in seven days. That would be next Monday, the night before NXT has its premiere on The CW network.
As the site reports, NXT PPVs will stay on Peacock as they are part of WWE’s deal for their PPVs, which runs through February of 2026. At this point it is not clear where archive episodes of NXT will move to, though The CW app would seem to be probable.
