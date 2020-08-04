Pat Buck Gloats Over Nia Jax’s Suspension: ‘Never Injure a Ginger’

– As previously reported, on last night’s Raw, Nia Jax attacked Pat Buck, tore off his salmon-colored jacket, and then she head-butted him. This happened due to buck announcing that Jax was indefinitely suspended without pay for refusing to apologize to him. Pat Buck later commented on the matter on Twitter.

Following the segment, Buck tweeted, “Let this be a reminder. Never injure a ginger. #wwe #wweraw” Sadly, Buck’s salmon jacket was completely ruined by Nia Jax. He later added, “Ha. Sadly the salmon jacket is officially RIP-ped.”

👊🏻 darn suits are so slimming RT @WWEGraves: I saw Pat Buck in the hallway yesterday. He’s pretty jacked.#WWERaw — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) August 4, 2020

👊🏻 thank you! Knew you’d be a star ten years ago. Glad everyone sees that now! https://t.co/BQgnMBlZJP — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) August 4, 2020

Ha. My first ovw match and almost my last 😱 https://t.co/MuKJrrlp9i — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) August 4, 2020