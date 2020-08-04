wrestling / News

Pat Buck Gloats Over Nia Jax’s Suspension: ‘Never Injure a Ginger’

August 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nia Jax Raw, Pat Buck

As previously reported, on last night’s Raw, Nia Jax attacked Pat Buck, tore off his salmon-colored jacket, and then she head-butted him. This happened due to buck announcing that Jax was indefinitely suspended without pay for refusing to apologize to him. Pat Buck later commented on the matter on Twitter.

Following the segment, Buck tweeted, “Let this be a reminder. Never injure a ginger. #wwe #wweraw” Sadly, Buck’s salmon jacket was completely ruined by Nia Jax. He later added, “Ha. Sadly the salmon jacket is officially RIP-ped.”

