wrestling / News

Pat Buck Issues Statement on WWE Release – Thanks Triple H, John Laurinaitis & More

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Super Showdown Canyon Ceman, George Barrios, RKO, The Berzerker SXSW Hell in a Cell Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme WWE Now Canyon Ceman SXSW RKO Corporate, The Berzerker Stomping Grounds, George Barrios Madison Square Garden

Pat Buck is one of the many people who were let go during today’s hefty list of WWE releases, and he’s issued a statement on his departure. Buck was one of the producers let go or furloughed as part of the company’s attempt to cut costs amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. He was hired as a producer for the company back in August.

Posting to his Facebook account, Buck thanked WWE, Triple H and John Laurinaitis and talked about how he’s excited for his future:

I don’t really know what my future holds, but I’m excited for it.

I got to work with some of the greatest minds in our industry, and the Chairman himself directly. I was able to contribute, create, argue, teach, and do all sorts of wonderful things at the highest tier of my profession. And once we get back to normal, that’ll start again or I’ll be doing something else in wrestling.

My heart breaks for my WWE peers, but the ones that truly love this will stick around, use this setback as fuel, and rise to the occasion.

I want to thank all of WWE for an incredible time. Thank you to Triple H who first welcomed me as a coach, and especially to John Laurinaitis who gave me that incredible opportunity as a producer.

I can’t wait until my schools reopen. I can’t wait until the next shows I promote. And I can’t wait to get back in the ring and wrestle everywhere.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pat Buck, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading