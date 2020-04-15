Pat Buck Issues Statement on WWE Release – Thanks Triple H, John Laurinaitis & More

Pat Buck is one of the many people who were let go during today’s hefty list of WWE releases, and he’s issued a statement on his departure. Buck was one of the producers let go or furloughed as part of the company’s attempt to cut costs amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. He was hired as a producer for the company back in August.

Posting to his Facebook account, Buck thanked WWE, Triple H and John Laurinaitis and talked about how he’s excited for his future: