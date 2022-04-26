Pat Buck Officially Announces AEW Status, More On His WWE Departure

Pat Buck confirmed on Twitter today that he is now working for AEW. Buck has been working as a producer for the company for a few weeks after telling WWE that he was leaving on April 4th, reports PWInsider.

He reportedly told WWE that he had accomplished his goal of producing main event matches at WrestleMania after producing the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (with Michael Hayes) and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair matches at WrestleMania 38 and wanted to leave to focus more on his family, something he was struggling to do with WWE’s schedule. Buck worked with WWE as a producer and in talent relations since 2019.