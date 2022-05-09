Pat Buck Returns To The Ring, Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW

AEW’s Pat Buck returned to the ring this past weekend for his promotion, WrestlePro where he wrestled former AEW star Joey Janela. Following the match Buck addressed leaving WWE for AEW, here is what he had to say (per PWInsider):

“Sometimes I make great decisions. Sometimes I make really bad decisions. I pay the bills. I hope it stays on. Thank you. FITE TV, wait with me for a minute, if you don’t mind. Let’s talk about a bad decision. A bad decision is trying to keep up with this workhorse after not having a match in three years. I’ve seen you [Joey Janela] grow from a 15 year old boy to what you are now. You are so incredibly gifted. I doubted you in the beginning because of your unorthodox style, because I’m a more professional, classically trained athlete, but you my friend are as good as anybody in this business and don’t let anybody ever tell you you’re not. Three years ago in this, in this very arena, which is also my school, I said goodbye to you for a major opportunity. And I was blessed to be with WWE for three years as a producer, as an agent helping mobilize the talent, being a part of moments I’d never be a part of, but I missed this school too much. And I missed two of my families. My first one, my darling wife Lauren, she’s here I think with the baby. Hey, Hey Harry boy! Look, it was a tremendous experience, but we were on the road five, six days a week. Sometimes you got to put your priorities ahead of your loves and that’s my major love right there. But my second family, my second family is the family that you guys are all a part of. And that’s the Wrestle Pro family, that’s the Create-A-Pro family, that’s the independent wrestling family. And I’m blessed to be a part of an even better opportunity by a place that respects and shows appreciation. And that’s AEW for this family. You can say hi to Tony [Khan]. I hope he’s watching. Thanks Tony. Hey look, look, look, I know you’re like, hey, he’s kissing butt, but that’s the real deal. How awesome is it that stars that wrestle and sweat here in what they call a Rec Center, what they call the minor leagues, are getting chances to fill national arenas and show what they can do because they’re good at this sport of professional wrestling. That’s the company that I want to be a part of and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that independent wrestling is represented to the proper ability. I know there’s a lot of options tonight to go see other shows. And I thank you for being here with me and I hope you’re back every time we run. And I have to thank someone who kept this boat afloat the entire three years that I was gone, that was KM, Kevin Matthews. Hey look, it’s late. I know many of us got to catch a train there. There’s one more, I think, going back to Penn Station, but I just want to tell all of you, it’s an honor to compete tonight in front of you, even though I need an oxygen tank right now. Thank you for being there for me. I love you. I’ll see you all soon. Goodnight.”