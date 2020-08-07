Pat McAfee Accepts Triple H’s Challenge to Face Adam Cole, Says He Has No Idea What To Do In The Ring

Pat McAfee appeared on ESPN’s Get Up this morning and responded to Triple H’s challenge to face Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX on August 22nd. McAfee said he accepts the challenge and will beat Cole’s ass.

“In two weeks, I’m gonna walk in there and beat his ass,” McAfee said. “I accept the challenge for sure.”

He did note that he has a lot of respect for Cole and getting in the ring will be a dream come true.

“I have a lot of respect for that man, I have a lot of respect for the business, but getting to do this is gonna be awesome, it’s gonna be a dream come true, and now since I enjoy vitamins a lot, I gotta figure out my cardio so I don’t puke all over the ring.”

He added that while he has taken a few bumps and trained with Rip Rogers, he has no idea what he is doing in the ring.

“I’ve ran the ropes a couple times, I’ve taken a couple of bumps. I’ve trained with a guy named Rip Rogers who trained John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, Brock Lesnar, you name it, but I have no idea what I’m doing in there, and that’s why the next 14 days are so big.”

He also said he is going to do this for the punters and kickers in the NFL

“I’m gonna do this for the punters and the kickers and I’m gonna be an athlete out there and I’m gonna walk out of there undefeated like I’m Goldberg from back in the day. Who’s gonna be next?”

