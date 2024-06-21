wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Addresses Incident on Yesterday’s Show Possibly Involving the Wyatt Sick6
– As previously reported, the Wyatt Sick6 appeared to infiltrate The Pat McAfee Show yesterday, cutting the lights of the broadcast at the end of the show. WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee has since released a statement on his X account earlier this morning addressing the incident. He stated the following:
Good morning beautiful people..
At the end of yesterday’s show a startling and eery power outage took place in our ThunderDOME.. It shut down our progrum abruptly and left A LOT of folks worried and confused..
I, just like the rest of the boys, saw the assumptions of the Wyatt Sick6 being the culprits.. and that we might be dead.
We were gonna address those rumors earlier but didn’t think anybody would ever understand without actually seeing what happened..
So, we gathered all of our Generator Powered security camera footage to explain..
And all we can say is..
🗣🗣 THANK GOD FOR
@JackCarrUSA
Author Jack Carr, the writer of The Terminal List novel, is a former Navy SEAL and was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday.
Good morning beautiful people..
At the end of yesterday’s show a startling and eery power outage took place in our ThunderDOME.. It shut down our progrum abruptly and left A LOT of folks worried and confused..
I, just like the rest of the boys, saw the assumptions of the Wyatt… pic.twitter.com/ULnhmuE3gA
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Close To Multi-Event Deal With Indiana Sports Corp Starting With 2025 Royal Rumble
- Notes on Victims of the Wyatt Sick6’s Attack on WWE Raw
- Bully Ray Explains How The Bloodline Storyline Will Eventually Kick Back Into Full Gear
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Made Bobby Heenan A Manager In WCW