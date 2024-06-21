wrestling / News

Pat McAfee Addresses Incident on Yesterday’s Show Possibly Involving the Wyatt Sick6

June 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw 6-17-24, Wyatt Sick6 Uncle Howdy's Brood Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, the Wyatt Sick6 appeared to infiltrate The Pat McAfee Show yesterday, cutting the lights of the broadcast at the end of the show. WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee has since released a statement on his X account earlier this morning addressing the incident. He stated the following:

Good morning beautiful people..

At the end of yesterday’s show a startling and eery power outage took place in our ThunderDOME.. It shut down our progrum abruptly and left A LOT of folks worried and confused..

I, just like the rest of the boys, saw the assumptions of the Wyatt Sick6 being the culprits.. and that we might be dead.

We were gonna address those rumors earlier but didn’t think anybody would ever understand without actually seeing what happened..

So, we gathered all of our Generator Powered security camera footage to explain..

And all we can say is..

🗣🗣 THANK GOD FOR
@JackCarrUSA

Author Jack Carr, the writer of The Terminal List novel, is a former Navy SEAL and was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday.

