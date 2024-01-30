– As noted, Pat McAfee made a surprise return to WWE last Saturday at the Royal Rumble, returning to his commentary post for the night and even was a short-lived entrant in the men’s Rumble match. During The Pat McAfee Show this week, McAfee revealed he didn’t know who some of the talents were in the Rumble. (via WrestlingInc.com):

Pat McAfee on not having any idea about who some of the Rumble entrants were: “There were some people that came out; I had no idea who they were. I had no clue. I was looking over at the trons, and I’m like, ‘What’s the name here? What’s the name here?’ And [Michael] Cole and Corey [Graves] are like, ‘Oh my!’ And I’m like, ‘Oh yeah. Oh my. Oh yeah.'”

On not recognizing Jordynne Grace: Jordynne Grace. I had no clue who that was. As I was going through Gorilla to get up and out … I see her, and I’m like, because she had a title around her and she was facing away, I’m like, ‘Holy f**k. Who is jocked, absolutely jocked?’ Then I come out there, and they’re like, ‘TNA Knockouts Champion.’ It’s like, ‘Holy s**t.'”

Besides his return to the Royal Rumble, McAfee is set to return as the color commentator for WWE Raw.