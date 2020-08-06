Pat McAfee and Adam Cole Comment On Altercation On Last Night’s NXT

During last night’s episode of NXT, Adam Cole and Pat McAfee had an altercation which ended when McAfee kicked Cole in the head. Earlier today, Triple H appeared on ESPN to challenge McAfee to face Cole at NXT Takeover XXX. Cole seemed to share that sentiment on social media today.

He wrote on Twitter: “Let me make this crystal clear for everyone, especially you @PatMcAfeeShow…Hunter is the one who can make this match happen, but I will be the one kicking your ass at #TakeOverXXX…if you’re as bad as you think you are, accept. I dare you.”

Meanwhile, McAfee seems to think he did nothing wrong, as he wrote last night: “How much was I supposed to take from this beta who is a MANIAC? Blows up on my show, breaks shit, pushes Ty. Then..I take time out of MY HONEYMOON, so we can hug it out. Then he LOSES HIS MIND AGAIN.. assaults me w/ a bottle & I’M THE 1 THAT GETS KICKED OUT? How’s that fair?”