Pat McAfee And His Wife Are Expecting Their First Child

In a post on Twitter, Pat McAfee’s wife Samantha revealed that the two are expecting their first child after trying for some time.

She wrote: “For those of you who haven’t followed along with our parenthood journey, we have lost two pregnancies, I almost lost my life both times with internal bleeding, resulting in losing both of my Fallopian tubes which has caused us to not be able to conceive naturally. In July, we started our IVF journey. It’s hard to put into words what all comes with IVF. It is physically demanding and emotionally challenging for the both of us. Pumping my body with so many hormones, the anxiety, the hope, truly being a human science project. Also despite my many tattoos, I absolutely hate needles so getting shots everyday (sometimes 3 in one day) was not easy on me or for Patrick to have to cause pain to me. I would like to believe IVF has made our relationship stronger. Dear women and couples trying and battling, I hope this isn’t a trigger but rather serves as hope. Hope that you too can over come the battle of infertility. You will be parents! And remember that after a storm, a rainbow can occur.”

Pat added: “From the emergency surgeries, both of which I was told that I might lose my wife (those were wild days) all the way thru this entire IVF process.. you’ve been an absolute badass Sam. Your persistence and resilience has been nothing short of inspiring… it certainly hasn’t been an easy road but, nothing worth having comes easily. I can’t wait to be a parent with you. I love you. We appreciate the hell out of all of the support from our friends and family thru this all. My parents, Sam’s parents, her friend group, my dudes… literally everybody in our universe has helped us thru this. We are eternally grateful.”