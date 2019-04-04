Pat McAfee Thinks Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle Will Put on a Good Show at WrestleMania, Reveals that Corbin Used to Live With Him

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed WWE contributor Pat McAfee for its WINCLY podcast. He shared his thoughts on Baron Corbin vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.

McAfee on Baron Corbin living in his house when he played for the Colts: “Baron Corbin lived in my house for months when he played for the Colts our rookie year. Baron Corbin and I know each other well. I’m not a golden gloves boxer at all, so I think our backgrounds might be a bit different, but I think he’s incredible on the microphone. He’s very hateable, both in real life and his character, so it’s a perfect foil. I think Kurt Angle’s still got it – I mean, there were a couple of rocky operations there on Tuesday night’s SmackDown, but I think it’s going to be a great match,” McAfee continued. “And I think Baron Corbin loves that everybody hates it, loves that everybody is underwhelmed with the booking, and I still think they’ll be able to put on a good show because is a big guy, he’s an athletic guy, and he’s got an incredible personality on that microphone… I think he’s a lot more talented than people give him credit for, both in the ring and on the mic.”

Pat McAfee on how fans wanted to see Kurt Angle vs. John Cena: “Everybody wanted to see Kurt Angle and John Cena, including myself, but I’m assuming John Cena is making another multi-billion dollar movie. That’s just kind of how that thing goes, but I think Baron Corbin and Kurt are going to put on a show at MetLife Stadium… I have no clue [if Cena will be at WrestleMania]. I am not privy to any of that information… It would be cool to see Cena there. I hope he has a haircut though. That long hair was not really my thing.”

Pat McAfee on wanting to make the world a better place: “I got arrested for a dumb, dumb incident my second year in the NFL. Nobody had a clue who I was but all anybody could talk about was how dumb I was , and how bad I was for the public intoxication to the younger generation. And it was that day that I had a conversation with my dad and my family that I was going to make the world a better place, and I was going to make sure that people don’t remember me for being the drunk idiot that got arrested in my second year. So, I think I’ve had a real focus on making the world a better place both philanthropically and maybe attitude-wise ever since that moment.”

Pat McAfee on WWE focusing on philanthropy and goodwill: “When it comes to coming in to a place and watching the OGs and the best performers and the way they interact, whether it’s the foundations that the folds work with or whether it’s the people that come out of the practices to chit chat with, or the children’s hospital or anything like that, whenever you see OGs do something, in your head, you go, ‘Okay, that’s how I’m supposed to act.’ Peyton Manning donated, I think, $10 million to start a children’s hospital here in Indianapolis, whenever you see something like that, you go, okay, not only can I be great on the football field, I can also be great off of the field. And I feel like that’s the same type of thing that’s happening at the performance center,” McAfee continued. “There’s a lot of work getting done in those rings, and int he weight room, and on the microphone, but also, you’ve got a lot of people that have done a lot of good in the world leading the way for the younger generations, and the superstars of the world. And I think with the way the WWE has philanthropically affected the world, not just the United States, we’re talking worldwide, I think it sets a good example and a precedent for other publicly traded companies to kind of make the world a better place.”