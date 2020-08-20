wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Appears With Former NFL Stars On Tonight’s NXT, Confronts Adam Cole (Pics, Video)
Pat McAfee came to NXT as promised for his face to face with Adam Cole, and he brought some NFL-associated backup. On tonight’s show, McAfee came to the arena with former Green Bay Packers linebacker AJ Hawk and ex-New England Patriots safety Darius Butler. You can see pics and video from the segment below.
McAfee and Cole are set to face off on this Saturday’s NXT Takeover XXX.
.@PatMcAfeeShow showed up, and he's not alone.#WWENXT @OfficialAJHawk @DariusJButler pic.twitter.com/YaNMQc8G7r
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2020
"400 and something days you were undefeated. It took me one minute to knock your a** out."
Those are fighting words @PatMcAfeeShow… #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/1P0Jbnut7t
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2020
"I know you could never go face-to-face with a human like MOI by yourself." – @PatMcAfeeShow to @AdamColePro
Bet? #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/PvtwL85pjQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2020
👀👀👀
What will happen when @AdamColePro and @PatMcAfeeShow get their hands on each other THIS SATURDAY at #NXTTakeOver: XXX???#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/JbVOfmLl7o
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Conspiracy Theory That Hulk Hogan Pushed WCW To Bring in Warrior in 1998 So He Could Avoid Facing Bret Hart, How Much Warrior Was Paid
- Bully Ray, Velvet Sky Criticize Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick
- Nia Jax Posts Comment on Velveteen Dream Investigation Post
- Former WWE Head of Security Discusses Taking Vince McMahon to the Doctor After He Tore His Quads, Being Stuck On Plane With Paul Heyman