Pat McAfee Appears With Former NFL Stars On Tonight’s NXT, Confronts Adam Cole (Pics, Video)

August 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pat McAfee NXT

Pat McAfee came to NXT as promised for his face to face with Adam Cole, and he brought some NFL-associated backup. On tonight’s show, McAfee came to the arena with former Green Bay Packers linebacker AJ Hawk and ex-New England Patriots safety Darius Butler. You can see pics and video from the segment below.

McAfee and Cole are set to face off on this Saturday’s NXT Takeover XXX.

NXT, Pat McAfee, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

