wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Says He’ll Be Back on NXT Next Week
Adam Cole wants Pat McAfee to show his face on NXT next week, and McAfee is happy to oblige. Cole appeared on this week’s episode and cut a promo alongside his Undisputed Era brethren, calling on McAfee to show up next week and meet him in the ring.
McAfee has since taken to Twitter to answer Cole, writing:
“You want me back in that #WWENXT arena next Wednesday [Cole]?
I’d love to.. The last time I was there, you ended up lifeless on the ground w/ [Shawn Michaels] worried about your soulless, dumb, stupid body.
Can’t wait to dominate you and the whole wrestling community..AGAIN”
Cole and McAfee are set to face off at NXT Takeover XXX, which takes place on August 22nd and airs on WWE Network.
