wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Beats Austin Theory & Loses to Mr. McMahon at WrestleMania 38, McMahon Takes One of the Worst Stunners Ever From Steve Austin (Clips)
Pat McAfee proved victorious against Austin Theory, but then lost to Mr. McMahon on night two of WrestleMania 38 – and then Steve Austin got involved. McAfee defeated Theory in the ring with McMahon at ringside on Sunday’s PPV, only to demand a match with McMahon. Vince obliged and Theory attacked McAfee from behind, leading to McMahon ultimately picking up the win.
As McMahon and Theory celebrated in the ring, Austin came out and brawled briefly with Theory before Stunning him. McMahon and Austin shared a moment in the ring before McMahon tried to beg off. Austin got a couple of beers and they shared a toast and drink, after which McMahon got a Stunner for old time’s sake (and in classic McMahon fashion, it was one of the worst Stunners ever). Austin kicked McMahon out of the ring and shared beers with McAfee, then Stunned him to end the segment.
You can follow our live coverage of WrestleMania 28 night two here.
Mr. McMahon is making his way to the ring for @PatMcAfeeShow vs. @austintheory1 at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/rWvrsDFx61
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2022
Mr. McMahon likes what he sees!#WrestleMania @austintheory1 @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/YjhRcYrYuX
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
A selfie with Mr. McMahon! 🤯#WrestleMania @austintheory1 @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/nW31hoXATk
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
A #WrestleMania dream comes true for @PatMcAfeeShow! pic.twitter.com/Fk8nLp6pJt
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Can @PatMcAfeeShow battle back?!#WrestleMania @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/EMHC2EluZk
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Commentating his own match! #WrestleMania @PatMcAfeeShow @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/tl1Xrno0O1
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
No water in the pool for @PatMcAfeeShow! 😱#WrestleMania @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/zNQACtZsg4
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
A Superplex FOR THE BRAND!!!#WrestleMania @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/Ed7368ZFqm
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
MCAFEE WINS!!! MCAFEE WINS!!! MCAFEE WINS!!! #WrestleMania @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/c8dSZHChsQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
The spectacular @PatMcAfeeShow's athleticism was on full display at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/SlkgiGP3PF
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
WHAT IS HAPPENING?!?!#WrestleMania @PatMcAfeeShow @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/uf8oPdUvfn
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Mr. McMahon is picking apart @PatMcAfeeShow at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/WWPZ1X1QM8
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
Mr. McMahon takes down @PatMcAfeeShow in an impromptu matchup at #WrestleMania! 🤯 @VinceMcMahon @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/19cxxH2l1u
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
MR. MCMAHON HAS SEEN A RATTLESNAKE!!!#WrestleMania @steveaustinBSR @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/j60TPU2M17
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
STUNNER! STUNNER! STUNNER!#WrestleMania @steveaustinBSR @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/FAMEvH3jxr
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon is the gift that keeps on giving!
😂 😂 😂#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qZSjCV2CaE
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 4, 2022
A STUNNER FOR @PatMcAfeeShow!!! 🍻#WrestleMania @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/omCC2cmvvl
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
HERE'S TO YA!!! 🍻#WrestleMania @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/lTUTj2d0SG
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Responds To Kevin Owens Getting Match Against Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38
- Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio After Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return at WrestleMania 38
- Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38
- Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38, Possible Year-Long Storyline With Roman Reigns