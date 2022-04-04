Pat McAfee Beats Austin Theory & Loses to Mr. McMahon at WrestleMania 38, McMahon Takes One of the Worst Stunners Ever From Steve Austin (Clips)

Pat McAfee proved victorious against Austin Theory, but then lost to Mr. McMahon on night two of WrestleMania 38 – and then Steve Austin got involved. McAfee defeated Theory in the ring with McMahon at ringside on Sunday’s PPV, only to demand a match with McMahon. Vince obliged and Theory attacked McAfee from behind, leading to McMahon ultimately picking up the win.

As McMahon and Theory celebrated in the ring, Austin came out and brawled briefly with Theory before Stunning him. McMahon and Austin shared a moment in the ring before McMahon tried to beg off. Austin got a couple of beers and they shared a toast and drink, after which McMahon got a Stunner for old time’s sake (and in classic McMahon fashion, it was one of the worst Stunners ever). Austin kicked McMahon out of the ring and shared beers with McAfee, then Stunned him to end the segment.

You can follow our live coverage of WrestleMania 28 night two here.