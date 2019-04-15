wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Says WWE Was Not Happy About Big Show Spoiling WrestleMania 35 Opening Match
On an episode of his podcast (h/t Fightful), Pat McAfee talked about how Big Show accidentally spoiled the news on WWE Watch Along that Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins would be the first match at WrestleMania 35. As previously reported, the decision to put the Brock/Rollins match first was made the day of the show. McAfee said that WWE was not happy that Big Show blew the surprise.
“We broke the news that Brock vs. Seth was going first. Big Show broke that on the Watch Along. You should have seen the panic on everyone in the room whenever we broke news that we’re not supposed to. We thought the show was going to be turned off immediately.”
That wasn’t the only eventful thing to happen to McAfee at WrestleMania 35 as he also got yelled at by Michael Cole and almost quit.
More Trending Stories
- Asuka and Mandy Rose Trade Barbs Over Swimsuit Pic
- Ken Anderson Slams David Arquette’s Return to the Ring, Praises WWE Roster’s Response to Bret Hart Attack
- Matt Hardy Says a Lot of John Oliver’s Arguments Against WWE Were Outdated
- Stevie Ray Explains Why He Never Made the Jump to WWE, Says He Didn’t Want Harlem Heat to Turn Into Doink the Clown