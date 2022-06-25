wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Calls Happy Corbin Out For a Match At WWE Summerslam
June 24, 2022
Pat McAfee is looking to face off with Happy Corbin next month at WWE Summerslam, challenging him to a match at the PPV. On tonight’s show, McAfee called Corbin out for a match at the July 30th PPV. This happened after Corbin targeted McAfeee on the mic last week, angry that McAfee had been making fun of him on commentary.
Corbin is expected to answer the challenge next week. If it goes through, it will be the second match set for the show after the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.
.@PatMcAfeeShow just challenged Happy Corbin to a match at #SummerSlam! @BaronCorbinWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tX1fyHDYLx
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2022
