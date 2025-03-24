Pat McAfee Will Be On Commentary For Tonight’s RAW

In the latest episode of his ESPN show, Pat McAfee announced that he is in Glasgow, Scotland for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. McAfee missed last week’s episode and Corey Graves filled in for him. McAfee said he has been exploring Glasgow, as it’s his first time in the city. He also thanked Ian Rapoport for filling in for him on the Pat McAfee Show.

This is my first time in Scotland Glasgow is LOVELY #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/1DEHdkxhSO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 24, 2025