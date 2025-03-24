wrestling / News

Pat McAfee Will Be On Commentary For Tonight’s RAW

March 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kai Cenat Pat McAfee WWE Raw 1-27-25 Image Credit: WWE

In the latest episode of his ESPN show, Pat McAfee announced that he is in Glasgow, Scotland for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. McAfee missed last week’s episode and Corey Graves filled in for him. McAfee said he has been exploring Glasgow, as it’s his first time in the city. He also thanked Ian Rapoport for filling in for him on the Pat McAfee Show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pat McAfee, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading