– As previously reported, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was seen sporting a neck brace during the 2024 NFL Draft, selling the assault by The Young Bucks and Jack Perry last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. WWE broadcaster and former NFL player Pat McAfee also commented on Tony Khan wearing the neck brace during his coverage of the NFL Draft during The Pat McAfee Show this week.

Pat McAfee commented on Tony Khan selling the Meltzer Driver from Dynamite, stating, “The last thing we need is for him to look like Tony Khan, who took the Meltzer Driver just the other night. Wednesday night, he took a Meltzer Driver. I didn’t believe — guy’s got a broken neck! He’s battling through so they can pick up Brian Thomas Jr., and that [Shad Khan] mustache is never not gonna be sweet and [head coach] Doug Pederson is three seats away going, ‘What the f*** is going on?!'”

The Pat McAfee Show’s Mel Kiper Jr. then piped in, “I understand keeping up with the gimmick. Someone should tell Tony Khan, ‘Hey, if you have a neckbrace on, don’t f***ing move around like nothing’s wrong. You know, you stick with the gimmick and look straight ahead like your neck’s broken, okay?’ What the hell are we doing here?!”

You can view a clip of Pat McAfee’s comments on Tony Khan below: