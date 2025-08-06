Pat McAfee Comments on WWE-ESPN Deal, Takes Shot At ESPN ‘Suits’

As previously reported, WWE and ESPN have signed a new five-year deal that will see ESPN carry WWE’s premium live events starting in 2026. In a post on Twitter, Pat McAfee commented on the deal and took shots at the ‘suits’ at the network who might try to sabotage it.

He wrote: “Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done. Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum ass suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.) but, in the end.. this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN. Cheers to the future.”