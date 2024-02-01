Pat McAfee Compares the Kansas City Chiefs to the nWo

In the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee expressed his belief that the Kansas City Chiefs are the “heels” going into the Super Bowl and compared them to the nWo. They will take on the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

He said: “I’ll tell you what, pretty accurate sentiment here. First time Patrick Mahomes has to go on the road to play in the playoffs, is he gonna be able to handle it? Is this guy gonna be able to handle playing a big game away from Kansas City? He did. They’re getting points. Are you taking them? Nah, the other teams have been too good, this Chiefs team’s not there yet. They do have a lot of haters, and I appreciate the fact that this Chiefs team just continues to be a buzzsaw. If they’re anything like the NWO, they’re gonna end up with all the titles, and we just need to sit back and relax and watch that entire show. Well, the refs…which is a part of the heel turn. Going into somebody else’s house, stealing their joy, dancing on their faces, heel turn. Got the refs in your pocket, heel turn. Taylor Swift, biggest star on earth, heel turn. So they are, I get [it].“