Pat McAfee on Competing in a WarGames Match, Addresses His Future in Wrestling After TakeOver

– The New York Post recently interviewed Pat McAfee ahead of today’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event. McAfee discussed the idea behind pairing him up with The Kings of NXT, what’s next for him after TakeOver, and more. Below are some highlights.

Pat McAfee on getting another shot after his match with Adam Cole: “The NXT TakeOver XXX match was supposed to be a one-off. Let’s see if what I said my entire life was accurate or not. Afterwards I kind of did a little self eval and tried to figure out if this was something I want to continue to pursue and if the opportunity popped up what would I say. I think it was an overwhelming, resounding, yes. Like we got to keep doing this, we got to do this at least one more time, a couple more times and see how it goes. That was it. It started out as something that’s a bucket list, let’s see if I was right my entire life saying I was supposed to be in this business. And afterward, it was like, even though I made a couple of rookie mistakes and got a loss, enjoyed the hell out of it. It was something I’d like to revisit and do again.”

On if he’s taking things match by match or if he wants to do it for an extended period of time: “You know Joe, I’m not 100 percent sure. I don’t know what the future holds. I love NXT. I’m very thankful for the amount of trust they’ve put in me for a lot of different things so quickly. Obviously, the Undisputed Era is a terrible group of humans, but I enjoy the humans at NXT. I don’t think that conversation’s even been had. I’m just focused on what’s going on right now and let that conversation happen whenever it happens and cross that bridge whenever it comes.”

Pat McAfee on the idea to be grouped with Lorcan, Birch, and Dunne: “The group that you surround yourself with has to be a group of badasses. Oney and Danny were not a part of the original plan. Ridge Holland was part of the plan and then the maniac Oney shredded Ridge Holland’s knee (in October) on a dive just days after the entire thing was put together. So then you kind of had to look around, Oney and Danny get in there and Pete was locked up in the UK because of the quarantine COVID thing, so that was just kind of a good piece to put together. It kind of all came together in a beautiful fashion. I’m very lucky to be part of a group with them. They’re a badass group of men. There’s 45 years of wrestling experience amongst the three of them.”

On prepping for a WarGames match: “I think mentally I’m there and that’s a lot of life. You just have to get to the point mentally with what you’re about to take on. I think mentally I’m there. Physically, I’m the lightest I’ve been in a long time shape wide, so I feel good about it. I’ve been committed to a diet and an exercise plan. I feel very good, mentally, physically and I’m just excited for Sunday to get here, get a win and kind of move forward and see what we got going on.”