Pat McAfee Cuts Promo On Fan Trolling Him Over Report of Being Written Off NXT TV

Pat McAfee had a promo ready for fans trolling him over reports that he was written off NXT for the time being following his match at NXT Takeover: WarGames. As was reported over the weekend, McAfee was taken off NXT for now in a call made by WWE and not McAfee. He is believed likely to return in the spring and there is said to be no heat on him for any reason; it is merely a case of his likely being taken off to give his character a break.

That didn’t stop the internet from having a field day with the news, to the point that McAfee shared screenshots some other news sites reporting on the news and joking, “I think I got fired on Christmas.” McAfee was trolled by some fans over the news, and McAfee addressed the situation on his radio show after a fan tweeted him to say:

“#PatIDontWantToOverreactBUT NXT did the right thing to can you on XMAS. They’re tired of cleaning spray tan off the canvas. Get some sun son.”

Commenting on the tweet, McAfee said (h/t to Fightful for the transcription), “Hey Benny Butz, get off my ass, dude. I tried to get some sun, son, but Indiana doesn’t have any for like five or six months, what do you want from me? I’m super caucasian, I become red easily. I have a tanning bed in my house, but I got third-degree burns from the first time I laid on it. My entire body looked like a goddamn zebra for six months. I can’t use it, so I use the spray tan. My first match, NXT TakeOver 30 against Adam Cole, I made some rookie mistakes and I should have been undefeated after that match. Maybe I got too dark of a spray tan. I didn’t go to my spray tan machine, I went to another one down in Florida and maybe that one was cooked a little too much. Maybe, when I was sweating, it was falling onto the canvas. Maybe everything that guy is saying is close to accurate, but that doesn’t mean I should have to read on the internet, all day Christmas, that NXT has just written me off of television for the rest of my life. Fuck you, Benny Butz!”