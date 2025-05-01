Pat McAfee Details His Training For Match Against Gunther At WWE Backlash

Pat McAfee has a tall challenge ahead of him in Gunther at WWE Backlash, and he recently spoke about training for the match. McAfee detailed his training on the latest episode of his show, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On training for the match: “I’ve been running. I’ve got a lot of things going on. I got a special treadmill -anti-gravity treadmill- so that I can run again. I kicked a ball against the side of my house as a kid…so the amount of kicks is high…so I have a lot of surgeries on [my knees].”

On where he’s feeling phsyically: “I feel very, very good about where I stand as a physical being at this point. I’m adding some padding for Gunther…I should think about bulking up the next couple of weeks.”