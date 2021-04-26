Pat McAfee Details His First Meeting With Vince McMahon, His Reaction To Vince’s Input On Commentary

Pat McAfee recently discussed his first meeting with Vince McMahon on his Pat McAfee Show, and the new SmackDown commentator revealed the advice he received before meeting Vince, his reaction to Vince being in his ear on commentary, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Pat McAfee on meeting Vince McMahon for the first time: “There was a little bit of nerves and anticipation. I’ve done a lot of research on this man. Always heard [give] Vince a firm handshake. I was told by a couple of people, ‘when he’s talking, don’t feel obligated to nod because there’s a chance he’ll think you’re not paying attention. He is 100% invested in you when he’s having this conversation. Be in the moment.’ Michael Cole and I go to meet him before we go on the air. I go in there, get called in after waiting 15 minutes, I go in and he looks awesome! Swagged out. Great fit. He goes, ‘Pat.’ I’m coming in [for the handshake]. ‘Vince.’ Good shake. Great web to web, great eye contact. I go, ‘I know you don’t like to be complimented, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank you.’ Definitely a kiss ass moment, but also something I wanted him to know. He told me a couple of things, buried Cole. I go with a fist bump back, I didn’t know if he’s a fist bump guy. Good pop. Whole thing was 45 seconds to a minute.”

On Vince being in his ear on commentary: “He dropped into my ear, said something that made me laugh. Cole is like, ‘Has he come into your ear?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘You’re good then.’ ARE WE BEST FRIENDS?!?!?! As the show goes on, he would drop in and tell me something or remind me of something in hilarious fashion. Maybe others wouldn’t find it hilarious, but I did. We’d get to commercial and I’d be like, ‘That’s on me.’ He’d be like, ‘Don’t worry.’ It was like the voice of God.”