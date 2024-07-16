Pat McAfee Had To Sprint To The Bathroom During Monday’s WWE Raw

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Michael Cole promoted the Bojangles WWE sandwich combo with WWE collectible cups on the broadcast table. This led to McAfee endorsing the company and stating that the cups were even better. While speaking on his radio show (per Fightful), he revealed he had sprinted to the bathroom and needed a refreshment. Here are the highlights:

On the moment: “Code red last night in the middle of the show in Dayton. Commercial break, had to sprint to a bathroom. Commercial break, made it back. Bojangles commercial on the other side, thank you. I was dripping in sweat. I was sprinting through the arena. It was 1,000 degrees in there,” McAfee said.

On the direction he was given: “I was told very clearly and very specifically, sprint back, three, two, I slide in seat, headset on, dripping in sweat. Cole said, ‘Don’t touch the cups.’ I’m like, you can’t put these cups…they’re Bojangles cups. As soon as we come back, I’m dripping in sweat, and he starts talking about it. Boom, I Stone Cold [the cups], and I look at them, I put them back down, and I see they have four cameras set up to shoot all the cups. I’m like, ‘Oh, shit,’ I’m trying to line up the cups. I was ruining the entire thing, but I was so pumped it was Bojangles. You can see the cameraman [snapping at me], alright. I’m so sorry I fucked up everything,” McAfee said.

On needing to go to the bathroom every week: “They say staying hydrated is the way to keep your energy. So I’m just [mimics drinking something], and then I’ll have a coffee every once in a while. Michael Cole hasn’t peed during a show in 20 years. Is this guy the most dehydrated fucking human of all…? How do you sit there for three hours? I’m never gonna survive one of those shows. In the first ten shows I did with them, they laughed at me, like, ‘Oh, gotta go to the potty.’ It’s like, ‘Yeah.’ Now it’s like every single week. It’s like, yeah, we gotta find a bathroom. I am gonna have to go to the bathroom. That’s the first time I’ve ever had a code red, though, ‘Get out of me.’ It was a good set-up, quick in, quick out,” McAfee said.