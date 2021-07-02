wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Has Questions For Adam Cole Before Upcoming Interview
In a post on Twitter, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed that he will be interviewing Adam Cole today and asked if anyone had questions for him. Apparently Pat McAfee had something really important he wanted to ask, as the feud between the two will never die.
He wrote: “Why does he STINK? And follow up here…How long has he STUNK?”
Why does he STINK?
And follow up here..
How long has he STUNK?
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 2, 2021
