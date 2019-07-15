WWE News: Pat McAfee Gets Hit With Kendo Stick During Extreme Rules Watch Along, The Undertaker and Roman Reigns Match Wins Fan Poll on Twitter, Ticket Details for Upcoming Raw and Smackdown at MSG

– Fans on Twitter were polled on what they thought was the best match last night at Extreme Rules. Roman Reigns and The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre took 40 percent of the vote. 31 percent voted for Aleister Black vs. Cesaro. 22 percent voted for AJ Styles vs. Ricochet. Seven percent voted for Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston There were over 41,000 votes cast in the poll. You can check it out below.

Which was your favorite match at #ExtremeRules? — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019

– WWE.com announced the following ticket details for the upcoming September 9 and September 10 editions of Raw and Smackdown Live at the Madison Square Garden. Tickets for the TV tapings go on sale on Friday.

Get your tickets to back-to-back Madison Square Garden TV tapings of Raw and SmackDown LIVE – this Friday at 10 a.m. WWE Live TV returns to Madison Square Garden for the first time in 10 years with back-to-back episodes of Raw, taking place on Sept. 9 & SmackDown LIVE on Sept. 10. Combo & individual event tickets will be available this Friday July 19 at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com The last time Monday Night Raw took place at MSG was Nov. 16, 2009, featuring John Cena & The Undertaker against Triple H & Shawn Michaels of D-Generation X against Chris Jericho & Big Show of JeriShow in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match. Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of the action when Raw and SmackDown LIVE return to “The World’s Most Famous Arena” this September.

– During last night’s Extreme Rules Watch Along show, Matt Hardy hit Pat McAfee with a kendo stick to the back. You can check out the individual clip of Pat McAfee taking the kendo stick shot (h/t Squared Circle subreddit) below.