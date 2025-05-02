Pat McAfee Reveals How He’s Preparing For Gunther’s Chops At WWE Backlash

Pat McAfee will have to handle getting chopped if he wants to beat Gunther at WWE Backlash, and he recently revealed how he’s preparing. McAfee will battle Gunther at next weekend’s PPV and he spoke on The Pat McAfee Show about how he’s been prepping for the former World Heavyweight Champion’s legendary chops.

“I understand your presence is wild [Gunther], but I want to let you know I’ve been hitting my chest with bamboo since last Monday thinking that this is possible,” McAfee said (per Wrestling Inc). “Just been banging bamboo off of my chest like I’m Karate Kid getting this thing ready. He is a guy that likes the thump. He is a chopper, a slapper, a puncher. He is a meaty man that’s not scared to beat you down. Well, guess what? I could become that too. I’m ready for that. I punched that punching machine over there harder than anybody in the history of the world.”

He continued, “If he wants to go ahead and get into the chop, I think I may work some of those as well. You can turn a knockout punch, which I have one, I don’t have titanium in here, but this thing has been around town a couple times.”

WWE Backlash takes place on May 10th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.