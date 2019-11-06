Pat McAfee Joins XFL Broadcast Commentary Team

– The XFL has announced that WWE broadcaster and former NFL player Pat McAfee has joined the broadcast commentary for the upcoming revival of the XFL. Per the announcement, Pat McAfee will serve as field analyst for weekly Sunday games on ESPN and ABC.

McAfee will start with the St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Dallas Renegades game. It airs on February 9 on 5:00 pm EST on ESPN.

McAfee recently got to join the Friday Night Smackdown broadcast team last week due to some last-minute travel issues with the regular broadcasters, who were delayed in their return from Saudi Arabia.

The new season of the XFL debuts on Saturday, February 8, 2020 on FOX Saturday at 5:00 pm EST. The game will feature the Los Angeles Wildcats facing the Houston Roughnecks. Here’s the full announcement on XFL commentary teams: