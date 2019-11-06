wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Joins XFL Broadcast Commentary Team
– The XFL has announced that WWE broadcaster and former NFL player Pat McAfee has joined the broadcast commentary for the upcoming revival of the XFL. Per the announcement, Pat McAfee will serve as field analyst for weekly Sunday games on ESPN and ABC.
McAfee will start with the St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Dallas Renegades game. It airs on February 9 on 5:00 pm EST on ESPN.
McAfee recently got to join the Friday Night Smackdown broadcast team last week due to some last-minute travel issues with the regular broadcasters, who were delayed in their return from Saudi Arabia.
The new season of the XFL debuts on Saturday, February 8, 2020 on FOX Saturday at 5:00 pm EST. The game will feature the Los Angeles Wildcats facing the Houston Roughnecks. Here’s the full announcement on XFL commentary teams:
ABC AND ESPN 2020 XFL COMMENTATOR TEAMS
Two commentator teams from ESPN’s college football and NFL rosters will call ABC and ESPN’s 22-game schedule during the inaugural XFL 2020 season.
Play-by-play voice Steve Levy, analyst Greg McElroy, field analyst Tom Luginbill and reporter Dianna Russini will call the highly-anticipated XFL kickoff game – Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders (Feb. 8, 2 p.m. ET), the West Final (April 19, 3 p.m. ET), the XFL Championship (April 26, 3 p.m. ET) and weekly Saturday games on ABC in 2020.
A 26-year ESPN veteran, Levy is one of ABC/ESPN’s top college football play-by-play voices. He also called his first Monday Night Football game in September. McElroy, the former national champion quarterback for Alabama, and Luginbill are highly-respected college football voices who already work together on ABC/ESPN games in the fall. Luginbill recently covered the XFL Draft for ESPN, and he was the quarterback coach/offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Xtreme, which won the championship in the original XFL in 2001. Russini is a top NFL insider/reporter and host who worked her first MNF game in September.
Play-by-play voice Tom Hart, analyst Joey Galloway and field analyst Pat McAfee will call weekly Sunday games on ESPN and ABC, beginning with the St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Dallas Renegades (Feb. 9, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Hart is the voice of SEC Saturday Night primetime college football games on SEC Network. Galloway, a 16-year NFL player and former first-round pick, is a top college football studio analyst who has also called games. McAfee, a former All-Pro NFL punter, calls Thursday Night college football games for ESPN and is a regular contributor to Get Up. One of the most charismatic personalities in sports media, McAfee also hosts his own podcast and digital show.
“ABC and ESPN’s presentation of the XFL is going to be innovative and entertaining, and we have assembled a group of commentators that will be very familiar to our viewers. By bringing together some of our most accomplished football experts, we look forward to introducing this exciting new league to fans,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN Senior Vice President, Production.
ESPN coordinating producer Bill Bonnell, who produces ABC’s Saturday Night Football and the College Football National Championship, will oversee ABC/ESPN’s overall XFL production. Bonnell was NBC’s senior coordinating producer in charge of production of the original XFL in 2001, which introduced a variety of innovations that were later adopted by other football broadcasts, including the full-time use of Skycam, enhanced audio and cameras on the field. Weekly XFL games will be produced by ESPN producers Josh Hoffman (Saturdays) and Mandy Cohen (Sundays).
