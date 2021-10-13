Pat McAfee on Listening to Vince McMahon Over Headset While Doing WWE Commentary

– During a recent episode of his own podcast, WWE SmackDown broadcaster Pat McAfee discussed hearing from Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn over headset during the show while McAfee is on commentary. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Pat McAfee on Bruce Prichard: “He is a great conversation, Bruce Prichard. Great conversation. They all are over at the Wrestling World. The internet says a lot of things about a lot of people who probably been around WWE for like 30-40 years. I guess there’s a lot of pent-up potential stories or happenings that could go through there. They’ve all been very nice to me, I’m very thankful.”

McAfee on hearing from Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon during broadcasts: “Other people probably experienced something different, I’m just going to tell you how I… Bruce Prichard’s f***ing awesome, Kevin Dunn also, awesome. He’s in my ear every single show, and by the way, Vince McMahon in my ear, awesome. I don’t ever see him in real life anymore though, I just hear him. The Voice of God in my ear.”

McAfee on hearing McMahon laugh when he was getting his foot wrapped in wires during the Seth Rollins and Edge brawl: “[McMahon laugh] That’s when I know I’ve really done it. Like when I almost got my head ripped off, you know, at the end of that thing… because that thing’s clipped to my sport-coat, and it was wrapped around his foot, so it was like, dragging me a little bit. I’m like, well I’m not going to deal with this at all, and I go running, and I go put the other one on, and as soon as I put the headset back on, there’s a pretty good [McMahon laugh] in my ear.”

McAfee on Vince McMahon wanting him to hear his laughs: “Yeah and there’s other things he wants me to hear too, throughout the night.”

McAfee on when Vince McMahon will talk to him doing a show: “There’s other things though, where he’s… hey, there’s sometimes where I feel like he’s in a groove, where he’ll just ask me a question in the middle of a show, and he wants me to answer it live, obviously. So he’s like, ‘What about?’… and then sometimes Cole will be in the middle of something, or even a wrestler will be speaking, and he’s like, ‘Cut them off!’ And I’m like, ‘Ah!’ And I want to tell Cole, like, ‘I think there’s something much better that could be said right now.’ It’s coming from a voice inside of my brain right now, that I want to let you know it’s awesome. It is amazing, I enjoy the hell out of it.”