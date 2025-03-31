wrestling / News
Pat McAfee In London For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
March 31, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Pat McAfee announced that he is in London, which means that he will be on the call for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. McAFee missed an episode two weeks ago in Brussels, but returned the following week in Glasgow.
It has been AWESOME over here in London#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4BvDj8bgP5
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 31, 2025
