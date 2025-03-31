wrestling / News

Pat McAfee In London For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW

March 31, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pat McAfee WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Pat McAfee announced that he is in London, which means that he will be on the call for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. McAFee missed an episode two weeks ago in Brussels, but returned the following week in Glasgow.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pat McAfee, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading