Pat McAfee Makes ‘Legit Contract Offer’ To Adam Cole

Pat McAfee sees opportunity in Adam Cole reportedly becoming a free agent, and has tweeted out a “legit contract offer” to the NXT alumnus. As previously reported, Cole is a free agent after his WWE contract expired on Friday and he did not sign a new deal.

McAfee, who has a long on-screen rivalry with Cole, posted to Twitter offering Cole a $22,000 a year deal to be the assistant to the assistant to Pat McAfeee Show co-hosts Ty Schmit and Boston Connor.

Shockingly, Cole has not yet jumped on the offer and it remains to be seen if he will. (He probably won’t.)