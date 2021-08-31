wrestling / News

Pat McAfee Makes ‘Legit Contract Offer’ To Adam Cole

August 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pat McAfee sees opportunity in Adam Cole reportedly becoming a free agent, and has tweeted out a “legit contract offer” to the NXT alumnus. As previously reported, Cole is a free agent after his WWE contract expired on Friday and he did not sign a new deal.

McAfee, who has a long on-screen rivalry with Cole, posted to Twitter offering Cole a $22,000 a year deal to be the assistant to the assistant to Pat McAfeee Show co-hosts Ty Schmit and Boston Connor.

Shockingly, Cole has not yet jumped on the offer and it remains to be seen if he will. (He probably won’t.)

