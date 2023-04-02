wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Makes Surprise Return At Wrestlemania 39, Defeats The Miz
After announcing the attendance for Wrestlemania 39, night one, The Miz noted that he offered an open challenge on social media but no one accepted. This led to the surprise return of Pat McAfee, who goaded Miz into facing him. Snoop Dogg then made it official.
McAfee dominated the match and thanks to interference from George Kittle, was able to pick up the win with a punt. This makes him 2-1 at Wrestlemania.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Let's Goooooooooooooo, @PatMcAfeeShow!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/B9DyFmlc27
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
Find someone who loves you the way @MichaelCole loves @PatMcAfeeShow ❤️😂#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/sTXDS0Aqqz
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
Who had this on their bingo card? 👀🤯@PatMcAfeeShow x @gkittle46 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/APqrncHJg2
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
He's baaaaaaaaaack!@PatMcAfeeShow is here at #WrestleMania and he wants a match RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/0ZTiqiSBuf
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
WHAT IS GOING ON HERE?!@SnoopDogg just made @PatMcAfeeShow vs. @mikethemiz at #WrestleMania happen! pic.twitter.com/BXb4wk6ioQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
The duo of @PatMcAfeeShow & @gkittle46 just took down @mikethemiz at #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/BsMmOsZBfL
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
