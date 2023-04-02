Pat McAfee Makes Surprise Return At Wrestlemania 39, Defeats The Miz

After announcing the attendance for Wrestlemania 39, night one, The Miz noted that he offered an open challenge on social media but no one accepted. This led to the surprise return of Pat McAfee, who goaded Miz into facing him. Snoop Dogg then made it official.

McAfee dominated the match and thanks to interference from George Kittle, was able to pick up the win with a punt. This makes him 2-1 at Wrestlemania.

