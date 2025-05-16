Pat McAfee Says He Might Try to Contest Ending of His Match With GUNTHER

As previously reported, GUNTHER defeated Pat McAfee this past Saturday at WWE Backlash in St. Louis. In the latest episode of his show (via Wrestling Inc), McAfee spoke about how the match went and suggested he may try to contest the ending or get it overturned. GUNTHER won the match by choking out McAfee.

The RAW color commentator said: “We are just beating the hell out of each other here, and in my mouth I was like, I never tapped out you know? I kept saying that there was a couple moments in there, I was like not a bad idea maybe, just say I made my point … ref came over, Dan came over a couple times, he was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was almost like ‘No.’ He had that choker on me, I thought I was going to get out, I thought I had him and then he says ‘We go back down’ … then I get to the ropes and I thought that was a break, I don’t know the f***ing rules here … maybe we do have a little thing that we can maybe contest the outcome.“