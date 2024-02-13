Pat McAfee Mentions Roman Reigns In Discussion About Patrick Mahomes’ Status As A Box Office Athlete

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take (per Fightful), Pat McAfee was discussing Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVIII and whether Mahomes is the biggest box office athlete in sports.

McAfee mentioned Roman Reigns and other stars in his response.

“So I think it’s such a fascinating question, and I love the term ‘box office’ because that means business, and business is ultimately the root of everything. When you think of box office, I guess you gotta start thinking in the combat sports world. It’s like, okay, Roman Reigns, obviously ‘The Tribal Chief’ has got a thousand-something says as champion. Obviously, everybody’s watching, The Rock. Conor McGregor, lotta people want to see him potentially get knocked out. That’s big-time box office that he’s been able to do. Then you go over to the world of a man who has more followers than the population of the United States of America, a man who, I think the rest of the world would say is the biggest star on the earth and a man who got me actually to download an app to watch soccer. You think maybe Messi, maybe Messi’s the biggest box office hit in the entire athletic sphere. But then you have to wonder, has there ever been a man, and I guess in the NFL world, it’s the first time in the first seven seasons…one of the only people to have three championships, two MVPs. It’s like Patrick Mahomes had over 200 million people watching. Not only had a game-tying drive, but a game-winning drive in the biggest stage. I would say Patrick Mahomes is the biggest and best box office we have in the sports world, and he’s only getting started. He’s just 28 years old. Money is good around that man, and I think we’re lucky to have him,” McAfee said.