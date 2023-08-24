Pat McAfee Misses WWE But Can’t Make It Work With His Schedule Right Now

During a Q&A on his Instagram, Pat McAfee said that while he misses WWE, he can’t be there full-time right now due to his busy schedule. McAfee was the color commentator for Smackdown until he got a gig for ESPN’s College Gameday last year.

He said: “This is going to sound like pandering or a cheap pop. It’s not. Every day. Literally. When I was in the NFL, I was envious of people who could do indie wrestling because I wasn’t allowed under my NFL contract and I couldn’t jeopardize what was paying for my me, family and friends to have a much better life. I get an opportunity to wrestle and do the WWE life, an it was an honor and a dream, and I had the time of my fucking life in there. Loved it, every single moment, but now my business has got to a point where I’m very lucky for this and fortunate for this. We’ve worked our ass off, but I’m incredibly busy, and we’ve got fifteen employees over here that are having babies and building houses. It’s a tough thing to deal with mentally because emotionally, I want to be there, but I just can’t timing wise. We will figure it out.”