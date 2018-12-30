Quantcast

 

NXT Broadcaster Pat McAfee Makes NFL Broadcasting Debut

December 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Pat McAfee

– WWE NXT broadcaster and former NFL player Pat McAfee made his NFL broadcasting debut earlier today for the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game. You can check out a clip of McAfee calling a touchdown play during the game that’s making the rounds on Twitter below.

As previously reported, McAfee recently signed a multi-year contract with WWE. He has recently been appearing on the NXT TakeOver pre-shows.

