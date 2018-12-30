wrestling / News
NXT Broadcaster Pat McAfee Makes NFL Broadcasting Debut
December 30, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE NXT broadcaster and former NFL player Pat McAfee made his NFL broadcasting debut earlier today for the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game. You can check out a clip of McAfee calling a touchdown play during the game that’s making the rounds on Twitter below.
As previously reported, McAfee recently signed a multi-year contract with WWE. He has recently been appearing on the NXT TakeOver pre-shows.
This is greatest play-by-play I’ve ever heard. pic.twitter.com/Wbas3Bww3v
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 30, 2018
Wild that this is actually happening.. Let’s have a Sunday #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/biDucte3rA
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 30, 2018