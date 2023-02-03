Pat McAfee Thanks Nick Khan For His Return To The Table At Royal Rumble

Pat McAfee’s return to the commentary table at the recent Royal Rumble was a surprise even to his colleagues, and McAfee shared his thoughts about the event on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc). The commentator expressed his gratitude to WWE’s CEO Nick Khan for the opportunity, citing some of their personal history together. You can read some highlights from McAfee and watch the full episode below.

On how Khan arranged for McAfee’s return to the Commentary table at the Rumble: “Me and Nick got to know each other really at the end of his run with CAA, before his run at the WWE, but quickly. Whenever I talked about ‘GameDay,’ he got it, he understood it and I think it was a little bit better. I appreciate Nick Khan for everything he’s done for me, and for that. They said immediately, Hunter, Nick, and Stephanie at the time said, ‘Rumble, that’s like a perfect time to come back and that’s when people come back. It’s after college football season.’ And I was like, ‘Perfect, I actually need something to keep me in shape.'”

On why he changed his initial plans to participate in the Rumble match directly: “I think I could’ve but I don’t want to disrespect anybody. There were only 29 guys that came out. There was only so many spots and when you’re in there, there’s a lot of danger, a lot of shit that can happen.”