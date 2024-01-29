wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Says No One Told Him He’d Be In Royal Rumble Match
Pat McAfee made his commentary return at the Royal Rumble and even ended up in the men’s Rumble match, though he says the latter was a surprise to him when it happened. McAfee showed up and did commentary for Saturday’s show, and during the match he was announced as the surprise 22nd entrant. McAfee spoke in a WWE digital exclusive after the show about the experience, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):
On coming back to do commentary: “Yeah, coming back to get a chance to be in front of the WWE Universe is an absolute honor. I was told, ‘Hey, Pat, you wanna come back and commentate?’ I said, hell yes. The Royal Rumble, what an event. Stories can be written, where dreams can come true. ‘You want to commentate?’ I said, ‘Hell yeah,’ work with Michael Cole, the greatest of all time, alongside Corey Graves with a fresh baby, fresh mindset, fresh haircut. I said, ‘I would love to do that.'”
On being announced as an entrant: “All of a sudden, what, 22, I’m in the Royal Rumble? Nobody gave me a heads-up about that. I got my cowboy boots on. Michael Cole let me go in there. That was rude of him. I thought we were friends. Then there was a thing in there. Seven foot three, okay? You’re just looking up at a statue of a being. I see little Bron Breakker go like barking at me. I’m like, I’m not supposed to be in here. Why would I be in here right now? I’m not prepared for this. Also, who would I be to take a main event at WrestleMania spot away from somebody? So I got my ass out of there. Now I went back in because I thought to myself, wait a minute, am I just gonna be a coward? I realized quickly, ‘Yeah, I think tonight I am.’ I went right back to the booth. And it was great. It was a great show.”
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Discusses Vince McMahon Allegations, How To Prevent Something Like That In The Future
- Bayley On Jordynne Grace’s Surprise WWE Debut, Her Royal Rumble Win, Dusty Rhodes Seeing Something In Her, More
- WWE Reportedly Looking To Bring Back Stephanie McMahon After Vince McMahon’s Exit
- Details On WWE-TNA Deal That Brought Jordynne Grace to the Royal Rumble