Pat McAfee Not Calling Tonight’s RAW, Note On Replacement

March 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pat McAfee WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Pat McAfee is not in Brussels, Belgium for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. In fact, the RAW color commentator is in the US, working on his ESPN show.

Meanwhile, the website notes that Corey Graves is in Belgium to call RAW alongside Michael Cole.

This week’s RAW has a special start time of 3 PM ET in the United States.

