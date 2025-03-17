wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Not Calling Tonight’s RAW, Note On Replacement
March 17, 2025
PWInsider reports that Pat McAfee is not in Brussels, Belgium for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. In fact, the RAW color commentator is in the US, working on his ESPN show.
Meanwhile, the website notes that Corey Graves is in Belgium to call RAW alongside Michael Cole.
This week’s RAW has a special start time of 3 PM ET in the United States.
