wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Not Present For Commentary On WWE Raw, The Miz Steps In
June 24, 2024 | Posted by
Pat McAfee was not present on commentary during this week’s WWE Raw, with The Miz taking his place. Monday night’s show saw Miz join Michael Cole on the commentary team, with McAfee stated as being unable to join the show.
No word was given for McAfee’s absence. He had been seemingly targeted on The Pat McAfee Show earlier in the day with a “You Lied” message that was apparently from the Wyatt Sicks, but it was not confirmed whether there’s any connection.
The Miz joins Michael Cole on commentary tonight! 👀#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/73FtM2JZAz
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) June 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details On WWE’s Deal With Indianapolis For Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania and Summerslam
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks WWE’s Partnership With TNA Makes Sense
- More On Reaction In AEW To Shane McMahon Interest Rumors
- Booker T Won’t Work With Dark Side of the Ring Producers Again After Who Killed WCW?