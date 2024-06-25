wrestling / News

Pat McAfee Not Present For Commentary On WWE Raw, The Miz Steps In

June 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Michael Cole The Miz 6-24-24 Image Credit: WWE

Pat McAfee was not present on commentary during this week’s WWE Raw, with The Miz taking his place. Monday night’s show saw Miz join Michael Cole on the commentary team, with McAfee stated as being unable to join the show.

No word was given for McAfee’s absence. He had been seemingly targeted on The Pat McAfee Show earlier in the day with a “You Lied” message that was apparently from the Wyatt Sicks, but it was not confirmed whether there’s any connection.

