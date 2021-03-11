Pat McAfee Not Sure If He’d Be Able to Do a WrestleMania Match

Pat McAfee’s on-and-off NXT run has been quite the success to date, but McAfee isn’t sure that he’s up to doing a WrestleMania match quite yet. McAfee was the guest on 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt and was asked about the idea of having a match at the big PPV.

“That’d be dope and pretty cool,” he replied (h/t to Fightful). “Now that I’ve gotten the chance to do it, I have so much respect for everybody that has ever wrestled. The amount of work and buy-in you have to have to be a successful wrestler, especially in WWE and WrestleMania, that’s a lot. The goal would be to have something that people remember as epic but I’m not 100% sure I’m tough enough to do something that would result in a WrestleMania run or my schedule would allow it. That would obviously be insane if I was at a WrestleMania.”

McAfee has been largely off of NXT since NXT Takeover: WarGames, where the Kings of NXT fell to the Undisputed Era in the men’s titular match. He did make a brief appearance after Adam Cole turned on the Undisputed Era, but has been busy with his work on his broadcasting work.