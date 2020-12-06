Pat McAfee: ‘Nothing Is Going to Compete With the Barbaric Savagery of WarGames’

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to former NFL player Pat McAfee ahead of today’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event. McAfee will be taking part in the WarGames match against The Undisputed Era. Below are some highlights.

On forming a team with Pete Dunne, Danny Birch, and Oney Lorcan: “I’ve always been a team guy, and I’ve always wanted to be remembered as a good teammate. Getting the chance to work alongside Danny, Oney and Pete, I’ve had a chance to learn a lot from them. Danny’s been wrestling for 17 years, and getting to learn about him as a wrestler and as a man has been awesome. Biff [Oney] is a legend of a man, he is extraordinarily talented in the ring. People are going to be very impressed with Oney and Danny on Sunday at WarGames. Pete Dunne is a world-class wrestler. We’re all buying in, and it’s been an honor to be alongside them. Being their teammate is my top priority.”

Pat McAfee on his wrestling training: “I was still playing in the NFL when I found out I could buy a wrestling ring. I was on the internet at three in the morning after a couple cocktails, and that’s when I bought it. I set it up in a barn, and Rip Rogers helped train me. So that’s a big reason why I was ready—I prepare. And that’s why I’ll be ready for WarGames.”

On getting back into the ring after his match with Adam Cole: “I thought my TakeOver match against Adam Cole was going to be my only match. Getting the chance to run it back and do it again, it’s an incredible honor. This is about to be epic.”

On how Sunday Night Football can’t compete with NXT TakeOver and WarGames: “Sunday Night Football is going to be a trash game, and it’s going to be over by halftime. Nothing is going to compete with the barbaric savagery of WarGames. It’s two rings, one big ass cage, and two teams stepping in to go at it. This only happens once a year. The amount of brutality that is about to happen, the death-defying stunts, the brawls, and the story we’re going to tell—if you miss it, you’re literally the dumbest human on earth. Nothing can carry a single ounce of weight against what’s going to happen this Sunday at WarGames.”