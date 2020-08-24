Pat McAfee Discusses His NXT TakeOver Match, Says He Enjoyed It, Addresses Backlash From Internet Fans

On the latest edition of the Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee discussed his match at NXT TakeOver XXX on Saturday night, a loss to Adam Cole. McAfee said the match was something he will remember on his deathbed and it’s something he can check off his bucket list. He also addressed the backlash he got on the internet for getting a TakeOver match, and noted that he is still feeling sore from the match. His comments are below.

On how he will remember the moment on his deathbed: “The fact that I got to get into the ring on Saturday was a moment that I thought about, like hey, this is something I’m going to remember on my deathbed. And this is what happened, it’s as easy as this, when you wrestle on a TakeOver for NXT, it’s the best wrestling shows that happen, so I understood that there was going to be a massive amount of pressure, massive amount of hype, because TakeOvers, especially a monumental one like XXX, is a big deal. I made a couple of mistakes in there and I lost.”

On how he enjoyed the hell out of the match: “What a bucket list item to go and say, yeah, I got a chance to do something I always thought I was supposed to do, and I enjoyed the living hell out of it, I did, but a win’s a lot better. And aside from this loss, I’m still an undefeated wrestler.”

On the backlash he got on the internet from NXT fans: “As soon as Mr. H made this a match at TakeOver, I saw a lot of people on the internet just start burying me, I mean I was getting buried by people that I thought I was a part of their community. I follow all the dirtsheets, I follow all the big time people because I’m a wrestling fan and I’m just watching all these people just bury me and I’m like, you guys have no idea, honestly. Now the cliche about punters and kickers is they are not very athletic and all that stuff, but if you just watch not even half a game of my career, I’m a little bit different than I think a lot of people, and I assume, I hoped, that a lot of people got to see that, although I wanted this thing to end quick, I think we had a hell of a show.”

On how he is still sore from the match: “I enjoyed the hell out of it, very thankful to check that off the bucket list, and yeah, the body is still sore. I would like to let everybody know that I am still sore, neck, back, leg, foot, I mean there is some soreness, but it feels good, it feels good to be back in the world of the body being sore.”

