– During this week’s edition of the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee discussed his return to the broadcast desk last Saturday at the WWE Royal Rumble. McAfee discussed Brock Lesnar going berserk and slamming the steel ring steps on the announce table after he was eliminated by Bobby Lashley. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Pat McAfee on Brock Lesnar snapping at the Royal Rumble: “That was real close. How about when he was walking back towards us? What was that all about? I almost broke my hand the Friday before WrestleMania. Broke my wrist, almost. That was when Brock was beating the f*** out of everybody with the chair. He was walking back, I heard the countdown in my ear, we still had another 25 seconds on live air and Brock was nowhere near stopping what he was doing.

McAfee on Lesnar: “He had already hit 10 people with a chair, just killing people. He was walking back towards the commentary table. I’m like, ‘No, no no.’ We ran through the ring bell area, and a cord being pulled by a camera person, trips me through my shin. I go down, I catch myself on pavement. I get up, ‘Did I?’ [rolls his wrist]. Could you imagine actually f***ing with that guy? No way. He slammed those f***ng stairs like Bam Bam.”