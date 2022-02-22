Pat McAfee On the Possibility of Cody Rhodes Coming to WWE

Pat McAfee has weighed in on the chances of Cody Rhodes coming to WWE after his AEW exit, saying he’s excited at the possibility. As you surely know, Rhodes exited WWE last week and reports have said he’s likely to come to the competition.

On today’s The Pat McAfee Show, the Smackdown commentator initially jokes about Rhodes’ arrival before getting more serious and saying he’s hopeful that Rhodes does sign with WWE. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On the possibility of Cody Rhodes coming to WWE: “I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE. [jokingly] I guess. Who cares dude? Him and his little friends started something, it was terrible. We actually went head to head on Wednesday, we beat them a couple different times. Who cares dude? To hell with Cody Rhodes. Now people are going to think I’m starting an angle with Cody Rhodes.”

On actually being excited about the possibility: “I’m actually pretty pumped if Cody’s coming back. Obviously a massive name in sports entertainment. If he’s coming to Smackdown, I’m excited about it. Cody Rhodes is going to be cool though in WWE. Put him back as Stardust (laughs)! Seeing what he’s done in AEW and seeing what he was doing in WWE, I can see why he maybe wanted to (leave WWE). But if he’s back, he’s back. I’m excited about it.”