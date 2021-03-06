Pat McAfee Packs His Ring Gear In New Video

Pat McAfee has been trading words with AEW stars Cody Rhodes and Miro this past week, he posted a new video to Twitter which shows him packing his ring gear. Obviously this could just be an excuse to rile up the fans, but it comes on the eve of AEW Revolution, which is promising two new signings to the company.

McAfee and Miro got into it over whether or not McAfee was a celebrity after he said Shaq’s Dynamite match wouldn’t be the greatest celebrity match of all time. Meanwhile, Cody joked that McAfee was trying to sign with AEW, which McAfee denied.